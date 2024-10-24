Audit Inquiry Findings Impact Redco Healthy Living

Redco Healthy Living Company Limited (HK:2370) has released an update.

Redco Healthy Living Company Limited has concluded an independent inquiry into audit issues raised by a former auditor, revealing insufficient due diligence on several target companies involved in past transactions. The company faced delays in financial assessments, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff departures, which may affect investor confidence. These findings could have significant implications for the company’s stock trading resumption and future financial disclosures.

