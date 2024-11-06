AudioCodes Sees Growth in Services Amidst Revenue Dip

Audiocodes (AUDC) has released an update.

AudioCodes reported a slight decline in third-quarter revenues to $60.2 million, though service revenues increased by 6.4%, driven by growth in managed services and conversational AI. Despite a decrease in overall net income, the company achieved significant annual recurring revenue growth, largely supported by its partnership with AT&T and expanding AI solutions for Microsoft Teams. The company also continued its share buyback program, acquiring 332,709 shares for $3.6 million.

For further insights into AUDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.