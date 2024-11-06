AudioCodes Sees Growth in Services Amidst Revenue Dip

Audiocodes (AUDC) has released an update.
AudioCodes reported a slight decline in third-quarter revenues to $60.2 million, though service revenues increased by 6.4%, driven by growth in managed services and conversational AI. Despite a decrease in overall net income, the company achieved significant annual recurring revenue growth, largely supported by its partnership with AT&T and expanding AI solutions for Microsoft Teams. The company also continued its share buyback program, acquiring 332,709 shares for $3.6 million.
