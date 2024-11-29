News & Insights

Audioboom Sees Stake Reduction by Herald Investment

November 29, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Herald Investment Management Limited has adjusted its stake in Audioboom Group PLC, reducing its voting rights from 5.02% to 4.41%, as of November 27, 2024. This change reflects a decrease of around 100,000 shares, indicating a shift in investment strategy. Investors in the stock market may find this move significant as it could impact Audioboom’s share price and market performance.

