Audioboom Sees Stake Reduction by Herald Investment

Herald Investment Management Limited has adjusted its stake in Audioboom Group PLC, reducing its voting rights from 5.02% to 4.41%, as of November 27, 2024. This change reflects a decrease of around 100,000 shares, indicating a shift in investment strategy. Investors in the stock market may find this move significant as it could impact Audioboom’s share price and market performance.
