Audioboom Chairman Increases Stake Amid Growth

October 25, 2024 — 03:25 am EDT

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Audioboom’s non-executive Chairman, Michael Tobin, has bolstered his stake in the company by purchasing 5,000 additional shares at 205 pence each, now holding 5.2% of the company’s total issued share capital. This move underscores confidence in Audioboom, a global podcasting leader with 100 million monthly downloads and partnerships spanning major platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

