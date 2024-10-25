Audioboom Chairman Increases Stake Amid Growth

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Audioboom’s non-executive Chairman, Michael Tobin, has bolstered his stake in the company by purchasing 5,000 additional shares at 205 pence each, now holding 5.2% of the company’s total issued share capital. This move underscores confidence in Audioboom, a global podcasting leader with 100 million monthly downloads and partnerships spanning major platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

