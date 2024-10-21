Audinate Group’s Revenue Success and Future Outlook

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Ltd. celebrated surpassing its revenue goals, reaching A$91.5 million in FY24 despite challenges like Covid and parts shortages. While the outlook for FY25 is seen as transitional due to softened demand and OEM backlog, the company remains optimistic about its long-term market opportunities. Audinate plans to continue investing in new product development and strategic initiatives, supported by its strong financial position.

