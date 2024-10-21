Audinate Group Sees Growth Potential Despite FY25 Challenges

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Ltd. reports a challenging first quarter for FY25, with a gross profit of US$7.2 million, facing headwinds such as increased inventory and softer demand. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about its long-term growth, driven by the increasing adoption of its Dante technology and planned product launches in the second half of FY25. Audinate anticipates a return to growth in FY26 as market conditions stabilize.

