Audinate Group Announces AGM Success and Future Vision

October 21, 2024 — 11:09 pm EDT

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Limited announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the issuance of performance rights to the CEO, passing smoothly. The company, known for its Dante IP networking solution, continues to lead the AV industry by replacing traditional audio cables with innovative Ethernet-based systems. Audinate’s shares are actively traded on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker AD8.

