Audeara Ltd. Reports Record Growth in Q1 FY25

October 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Ltd. has reported a substantial increase in quarterly cash receipts, up 53% year-over-year to $1.2 million, driven by strong sales in its AUA Technology division and partnerships in Asian markets. The company achieved a 230% year-over-year revenue growth, largely due to its collaboration with Zildjian and a significant order from Clinico Inc. Audeara’s focus on capital efficiency and strategic partnerships positions it well for further international market expansion.

