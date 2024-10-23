News & Insights

Audeara Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

October 23, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, at the Grant Thornton offices in Brisbane, urging shareholders to submit proxy forms by November 23. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions beforehand to allow management ample preparation time, although participation during the meeting is also welcomed. The company has made meeting documents available online, emphasizing electronic communication in line with recent legislative changes.

