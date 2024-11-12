Audalia Resources Sees Shift in Substantial Shareholding

Audalia Resources Limited (AU:ACP) has released an update.

Audalia Resources Limited recently announced a change in substantial shareholding, with Siew Swan Ong’s voting power declining from 14.53% to 12.15% due to share dilution from a placement. This shift also affected Beng Hong Tan, whose indirect holding now stands at 0.55%. Investors should note these changes as they may impact voting outcomes and future strategic decisions at Audalia Resources.

