Audalia Resources Advances Medcalf Project with New Funding

October 30, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Audalia Resources Limited (AU:ACP) has released an update.

Audalia Resources Limited is advancing its Medcalf Project, focusing on obtaining necessary environmental and regulatory approvals to produce high-grade titanium and vanadium ore for export to Asia. The company is also engaged in negotiations with potential partners for financing and offtake agreements. Additionally, Audalia plans to raise $2 million through a share placement to fund further exploration and development efforts.

