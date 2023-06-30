AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Faces Volatility

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 03.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar experienced a bounce during Friday’s trading session, finding support at the 0.66 level. This level had previously served as a stronghold during a prolonged period of consolidation. However, recent price action has seen the market break out of this range, leading to heightened volatility. Notably, the market exhibited a similar pattern on Thursday, only to reverse direction.

Should the Australian dollar breach the 0.66 level, further downside movement toward the 0.65 level is possible. Several weeks ago, this level acted as a bounce point, thus making it a potential target. Subsequently, a drop to the 0.64 level may come into play, as it aligns with the initial “measured move” when the market broke out of the consolidation rectangle. Traders and investors should closely monitor the price action around these levels for potential signals.

Conversely, if the market reverses its course and surpasses the highest point of Friday’s candlestick, it could set the stage for a challenge toward the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average located around the 0.67 level. A breach of this level would open up the possibility of retesting the 0.68 level as a significant resistance. Traders should pay attention to any price action near these levels as they may offer important insights into future market direction.

Recently, the Australian dollar has been influenced by various external factors. Firstly, the interest rate differentials between the Australian and other central banks have contributed to the market’s volatility. Both the Australian central bank and its counterparts offer attractive yields, leading to increased market noise. Moreover, the Australian dollar is closely linked to global growth conditions, particularly in China, and the overall commodities market. These factors introduce additional crosswinds, as shifts in economic sentiment and commodity prices impact the currency’s performance.

Given the current state of the Australian dollar, traders must exercise caution when establishing large positions. The market’s propensity for extreme volatility necessitates a careful approach. As external factors continue to exert influence, observing the broader picture and analyzing the market’s long-term trajectory is crucial. I am more or less neutral in this pair at the moment, at least until everyone decides what they are trying to do going forward. I suspect that the market still has plenty of noise ahead.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.