Auctus Investment Group Updates on Security Cessation

November 04, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Auctus Investment Group Limited (AU:AVC) has released an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited has announced the cessation of 650,000 securities, as options expired without being exercised. This change reflects the company’s ongoing capital adjustments in the financial market. Investors might view this as a strategic realignment in Auctus’s investment strategies.

