Auctus Investment Group Boosts US Investments and Profits

Auctus Investment Group Limited has reported a robust fiscal year 2024, showcasing significant recurring revenue and profits, driven by a client-first strategy and successful investment exits. The company is doubling its investment focus in the United States with the launch of a $200 million fund, capitalizing on promising opportunities and strong portfolio performances. Auctus is also set to sell student housing assets, generating substantial returns, while exploring new investments in innovative sectors.

