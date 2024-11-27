News & Insights

Auctus Investment Group Boosts US Investments and Profits

November 27, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auctus Investment Group Limited (AU:AVC) has released an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited has reported a robust fiscal year 2024, showcasing significant recurring revenue and profits, driven by a client-first strategy and successful investment exits. The company is doubling its investment focus in the United States with the launch of a $200 million fund, capitalizing on promising opportunities and strong portfolio performances. Auctus is also set to sell student housing assets, generating substantial returns, while exploring new investments in innovative sectors.

