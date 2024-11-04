News & Insights

Auckland Airport CEO Expands Stake with New Options

November 04, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited’s Chief Executive, Carrie Hurihanganui, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 71,100 options, boosting her total to 251,608 options. This move is part of the company’s Executive Long Term Incentive Plan, aligning leadership interests with shareholders. Such developments can be significant indicators for investors interested in the company’s future performance.

