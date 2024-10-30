AUB Group Reports Robust FY24 Profit and Dividend Growth

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited reported a remarkable 32.5% increase in its Underlying Net Profit After Tax for FY24, reaching $171 million, driven by strong strategic execution and financial resilience. The company maintained a robust capital position with significant cash and debt funding, and increased its full-year dividend by 23.4% to 79.0 cents per share. Strategic acquisitions, including the integration of Tysers, have strengthened AUB’s market presence and opened new opportunities.

