News & Insights

Stocks

AUB Group Reports Robust FY24 Profit and Dividend Growth

October 30, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited reported a remarkable 32.5% increase in its Underlying Net Profit After Tax for FY24, reaching $171 million, driven by strong strategic execution and financial resilience. The company maintained a robust capital position with significant cash and debt funding, and increased its full-year dividend by 23.4% to 79.0 cents per share. Strategic acquisitions, including the integration of Tysers, have strengthened AUB’s market presence and opened new opportunities.

For further insights into AU:AUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.