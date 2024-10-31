AUB Group Announces Board Change and Shareholding Update

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited has announced that David Clarence Clarke has ceased to be a director as of October 31, 2024. Clarke’s relevant interest included 31,927 ordinary fully paid shares held through Tiwhaite Pty Ltd as trustee for the Tiwhaite Family Trust. This change in the boardroom could pique the interest of investors following AUB Group’s corporate governance and stock performance.

