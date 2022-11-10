AU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.50, changing hands as high as $17.81 per share. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.94 per share, with $26.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.