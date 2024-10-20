Atturra Limited Strengthens Position in Australian Tech Market

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited, an ASX-listed technology company, is set to hold its FY2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to key sectors like local government, education, and financial services. The company maintains strategic partnerships with global tech leaders such as Microsoft and Cisco, serving major public and private organizations across Australia. This positions Atturra as a significant player in the Australian tech market, appealing to investors seeking growth in enterprise IT services.

