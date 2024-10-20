News & Insights

Stocks

Atturra Limited Strengthens Position in Australian Tech Market

October 20, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited, an ASX-listed technology company, is set to hold its FY2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to key sectors like local government, education, and financial services. The company maintains strategic partnerships with global tech leaders such as Microsoft and Cisco, serving major public and private organizations across Australia. This positions Atturra as a significant player in the Australian tech market, appealing to investors seeking growth in enterprise IT services.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.