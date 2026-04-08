AT&T (T) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2775, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of T's recent stock price of $27.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of AT&T Inc to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when T shares open for trading on 4/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from T is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of T shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, T's low point in its 52 week range is $22.95 per share, with $29.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, T makes up 10.71% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding T).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to T — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, AT&T Inc shares are currently down about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.