Is AT&T Stock Outperforming the Dow?

December 04, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Dallas, Texas-based AT&T Inc. (T) is one of North America's largest wireless service providers and leading communications service carriers. With a market cap of $170.3 billion, AT&T operates through Communications and Latin America segments and serves over 240 million people as their carrier.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," AT&T fits this bill perfectly. Its network, products, services, and people create a world where everything works seamlessly and makes life easier.

AT&T touched its 52-week high of $24.03 in yesterday’s trading session and closed 1.2% below that peak. The stock has surged 16.2% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 9.2% gains during the same time frame.

AT&T’s performance looks even more impressive over the longer term, as the stock has soared 41.5% on a YTD basis and 41.7% over the past year, outpacing DOWI’s 18.6% gains in 2024 and 23.3% returns over the past 52-week period.

To confirm the bullish trend, AT&T has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since early May.

AT&T’s stock surged 4.6% after the release of its Q3 earnings on Oct. 23 as the company’s adjusted EPS of $0.60 surpassed analysts’ estimates by a notable 1.7%. AT&T has continued to exhibit strong 5G and fiber subscriber momentum, with this quarter being its 19th quarter of adding over 200,000 new fiber customers, despite the severe weather and a work stoppage in the Southeast. Although the company’s total operating revenues of $30.2 billion, fell slightly below Wall Street’s expectations due to lower Business Wireline service and Mobility equipment revenues, the company has reaffirmed its full-year consolidated financial guidance. And continues to invest at the top of the industry, reducing debt and growing free cash flow year to date.

AT&T has outpaced its rival Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) 16.3% gains on a YTD basis and 13.6% returns over the past year.

Among the 25 analysts covering the AT&T stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, the stock is trading below its mean price target of $23.74.

