AT&T Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.395 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $3.395 billion, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $30.626 billion from $30.028 billion last year.

AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.97 to $2.07

