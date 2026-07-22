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AT&T Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

July 22, 2026 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.591 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $4.464 billion, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $31.558 billion from $30.847 billion last year.

AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.591 Bln. vs. $4.464 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $31.558 Bln vs. $30.847 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 2.25 To 2.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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