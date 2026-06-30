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AT&T Adds Home Internet Option To Build-A-Plan Wireless Service

June 30, 2026 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telecom operator AT&T Inc. (T) announced on Tuesday that it will expand its Build-A-Plan wireless service from July 7 to let customers add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air home internet to their wireless plan.

Build-A-Plan lets customers adjust wireless services month-to-month based on budget and needs. Under the update, customers can add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air starting at $70 per month.

The company said the change is aimed at giving customers a single subscription for wireless and home internet. AT&T launched the Build-A-Plan option after introducing AT&T OneConnect, which combined wireless and home internet billing.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of AT&T were up 0.14 percent, changing hands at $21.82, after closing Monday's regular session 3.96 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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