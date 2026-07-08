AT&T About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (T)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/26, AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2775, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of T's recent stock price of $21.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of AT&T Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when T shares open for trading on 7/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from T is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of T shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, T's low point in its 52 week range is $19.89 per share, with $29.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.91.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, T makes up 14.02% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding T).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to T — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, AT&T Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further T Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.