AT&T About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (T)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from T is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of T shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, T's low point in its 52 week range is $19.89 per share, with $29.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.91.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, T makes up 14.02% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding T).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to T — find out what they are ».
In Wednesday trading, AT&T Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further T Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.