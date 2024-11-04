ATS Corporation Joins UBS Global Conference

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation is set to participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference, where its CEO and CFO will host a fireside chat, accessible via webcast. ATS, a leading automation solutions provider, supports various sectors including life sciences and energy, and is listed on the TSX and NYSE.

