ATS Corporation to Join Baird 2024 Conference

ATS Corporation, a leader in automation solutions, will have its CEO and CFO participate in the Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, highlighting its role in serving major industries like life sciences and energy. This event presents an opportunity for institutional investors to engage with the company, known for its advanced manufacturing automation systems.

