Atrum Coal’s Financial Maneuvers Amidst Exploration Challenges

Atrum Coal Ltd reported a net cash outflow of $1.9 million from operating activities for the September quarter, with significant expenditures on exploration and administrative costs. The company’s financing activities provided a boost with proceeds from equity securities amounting to $2.4 million. This financial movement indicates a strategic focus on managing litigation expenses while securing necessary funding for continued operations.

