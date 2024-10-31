News & Insights

Atrum Coal’s Financial Maneuvers Amidst Exploration Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd reported a net cash outflow of $1.9 million from operating activities for the September quarter, with significant expenditures on exploration and administrative costs. The company’s financing activities provided a boost with proceeds from equity securities amounting to $2.4 million. This financial movement indicates a strategic focus on managing litigation expenses while securing necessary funding for continued operations.

