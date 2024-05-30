Atrum Coal Ltd Announces Major Corporate Updates

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd has announced key corporate updates during their 2023 Annual General Meeting, including a capital raise effort, changes to its board of directors, and the latest on its Elan Project legal claim. Additionally, the company addressed the status of the Groundhog and Panorama Projects and discussed the recent ASX suspension.

