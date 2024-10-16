AtriCure's Stock Rises After Launch of cryoSPHERE MAX Device

AtriCure, Inc. ( ATRC ) has launched the cryoSPHERE MAX cryoablation probe, which enhances Cryo Nerve Block (cryoNB) therapy by reducing freeze times by 50% compared to previous models and over 30% when compared to the cryoSPHERE+ probe.

cryoNB therapy, using AtriCure’s cryoICE technology, is a non-pharmacological method to freeze targeted intercostal nerves, providing temporary pain relief along peripheral nerve pathways.

The cryoSPHERE MAX device, part of AtriCure’s cryoNB therapy, cuts ablation time by 50% per nerve, reducing it to 60 seconds. Featuring a larger 10 mm ball tip improves tissue coverage, heat extraction and operational efficiency, allowing faster and more effective post-operative pain management with better nitrous oxide gas usage, tactile feedback and real-time temperature monitoring.

Likely Trend of ATRC Stock Following the News

Following the news, shares of ATRC rose 3.6% to $28.61 at yesterday’s closing.

Shares of ATRC have plunged 19.9% year to date against the industry’s 14% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 22.8% in the same time frame.

AtriCure's innovative technologies for treating atrial fibrillation (Afib) and related conditions have positioned the company as a leader in the field, with products like the FDA-approved Isolator Synergy Ablation System and AtriClip LAA Exclusion System.

The recent launch of the cryoSPHERE MAX probe, designed for faster, more efficient pain management in cardiac and thoracic procedures, generated positive sentiment among investors, driving AtriCure's stock as the company continues to strengthen its market position in Afib treatment and post-operative pain management.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Significance of AtiCure’s Launch of cryoSPHERE MAX

cryoSPHERE MAX's advancements in cryoNB therapy provide a significant boost to post-operative care. By reducing ablation time and improving surgical efficiency, the device offers a non-pharmacological solution for prolonged pain relief, addressing a key need to reduce opioid use following surgeries. This innovation reinforces AtriCure’s commitment to improving patient outcomes and surgical procedures.

Notably, 14% of lung surgery patients become persistent opioid users post-surgery, highlighting the importance of alternative pain management approaches like cryoNB to combat opioid addiction risks.

Management emphasized that the cryoSPHERE MAX enhances efficiency for both patients and surgeons. The company highlighted that the device strengthens AtriCure’s cryoNB therapy platform, demonstrating the company’s commitment to improving surgical procedures and patient outcomes. Besides management, the University of Miami Health System also praised the cryoSPHERE MAX probe for its ease of use in locating the rib/nerve and maintaining contact. The University even highlighted the fast time to reach optimal temperature and the quick disconnect, making the one-minute freeze process highly manageable.

Market Prospects Favoring ATRC

Per a report in Market Research Future , the postoperative pain management market was worth $40.8 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $62.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased surgical procedures, the demand for novel non-opioid pain relief solutions and growing awareness of palliative care. These factors highlight the growing need for effective postoperative pain management approaches.

Recent Development at AtriCure

In April, AtriCure launched the cryoSPHERE+ cryoablation probe, an advanced surgical device with improved insulation technology, reducing freeze times by 25% compared to its predecessor. The cryoSPHERE+ device, part of the cryoICE platform, aims to enhance patient outcomes and improve procedural efficiency.

