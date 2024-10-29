AtriCure reports Q3 adjusted EPS (17c), consensus (19c)

Reports Q3 revenue $115.9M, consensus $112.25M. “Our broad-based growth in the third quarter reflects strong, ongoing adoption trends throughout our business,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure (ATRC). “During the quarter, we launched several new products in the United States and Europe, leading to an acceleration in growth along with continued improvement in profitability and positive cash flow generation. Our results are a testament to our commitment to expand access to our innovative solutions for patients and providers worldwide.”

