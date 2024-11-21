News & Insights

Atresmedia Corporación Announces Interim Dividend Payout

November 21, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion, S.A (ES:A3M) has released an update.

Atresmedia Corporación has announced a €0.21 per share interim dividend, payable on December 18, 2024, for the 2024 fiscal year. This payment pertains to the company’s 225.7 million shares, with Banco Santander acting as the paying agent. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is December 17, 2024.

