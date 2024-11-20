News & Insights

Stocks

ATRenew Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 20, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (RERE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ATRenew Inc., a major player in China’s pre-owned consumer electronics market, reported a strong 24.4% increase in third-quarter revenues, reaching RMB4,051.2 million. The company also achieved a significant turnaround, posting an income from operations of RMB24.9 million, highlighting successful cost optimization and enhanced profitability. Furthermore, ATRenew demonstrated commitment to shareholder value by repurchasing over US$12 million of its shares, while continuing to drive efficiency and sustainability in its operations.

For further insights into RERE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RERE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.