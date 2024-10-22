Atrato Onsite Energy Approves Solar Asset Sale

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc has successfully gained shareholder approval for changing its investment objective and policy, paving the way for the sale of its entire solar asset portfolio to Phoenix UK Bidco Limited for £218.7 million. The resolution was passed with a significant majority, and the completion of the sale is anticipated in early November 2024. This strategic move marks a significant shift in the company’s direction, attracting attention from investors and market watchers.

