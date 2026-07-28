ATR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/26, AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 8/20/26. As a percentage of ATR's recent stock price of $137.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ATR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATR's low point in its 52 week range is $103.227 per share, with $159.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.57.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ATR makes up 3.35% of the BBH Select Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: BBHM) which is trading higher by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ATR).

In Tuesday trading, AptarGroup Inc. shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

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Further ATR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.