Atossa repots topline data from the KARISMA-Endoxifen Phase 2 study

November 04, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) released positive topline data from the KARISMA-Endoxifen Phase 2 study of z-endoxifen in premenopausal women with mammographic breast density, or MBD. The study, which was conducted through the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, demonstrated that low doses of Z-endoxifen significantly reduced MBD and was generally well tolerated. Study Highlights include: The Atossa sponsored ATOS-016R prevention trial included healthy women, randomized to daily placebo and 1 and 2 mg of Z-endoxifen. There were 80 women in each study arm and the study lasted six months; Mammographic breast density decrease was used as a proxy for therapy response. Measurements at six months or early terminations were compared to baseline density; No important differences in age, BMI or other background factors between randomization arms were seen; The relative significant density change was -19.3% and -26.5% for the 1 and 2 mg arms, respectively, using the placebo arm as a reference. No significant difference was seen comparing the 1 and 2 mg arms; In a 2011 study, women with a breast density decrease of 10 percent or greater after taking tamoxifen for one year had a 62 percent reduction in breast cancer incidence after 5 years; No changes in hematological safety tests or vital signs were noted during the trial period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

