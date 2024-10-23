Atoss Software Q3 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY24 Margin View, Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - ATOSS Software SE (AOF.DE) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit climbed to 11.63 million euros from last year's 8.60 million euros.

The German provider of technology and consulting solutions reported earnings per share of 0.73 euro, up from last year's 0.54 euro.

EBITDA for the quarter, a key earnings metric, grew to 17.15 million euros from 13.53 million euros in the prior year.

Total revenues increased to 42.09 million euros from last year's 37.01 million euros.

In the first three quarters, Group revenues rose 14 percent from last year to 125.9 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 36 percent, up from previous year's 33 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects EBIT margin to be a minimum of 35 percent, exceeding its previous forecast of at least 33 percent, which was raised after the first six months of the year.

Meanwhile, in view of the currently challenging market environment and its effects on the order position, the forecast for 2025 remains unchanged.

For 2025, the company expects to see revenue of 190 million euros with an EBIT margin of at least 30 percent.

