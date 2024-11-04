News & Insights

Atos Highlights Sustainability in Digital Workplaces

November 04, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos’ recent research emphasizes the potential for extending the lifespan of digital devices up to 8-10 years through data-driven approaches and remanufacturing, which significantly reduces carbon emissions. The study highlights that a majority of employees are willing to keep devices longer if they understand the environmental benefits, showcasing the importance of employee engagement in IT sustainability. By leveraging real-time data, organizations can achieve swift benefits in sustainability without compromising user satisfaction.

