Atos Highlights Sustainability in Digital Workplaces

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos’ recent research emphasizes the potential for extending the lifespan of digital devices up to 8-10 years through data-driven approaches and remanufacturing, which significantly reduces carbon emissions. The study highlights that a majority of employees are willing to keep devices longer if they understand the environmental benefits, showcasing the importance of employee engagement in IT sustainability. By leveraging real-time data, organizations can achieve swift benefits in sustainability without compromising user satisfaction.

For further insights into FR:ATO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.