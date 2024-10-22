Atomo Diagnostics Secures Grant for Innovative Syphilis Test

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:AT1) has released an update.

Atomo Diagnostics has secured a $2.44 million industry grant to develop a pioneering rapid syphilis test that can be used both professionally and at home. This innovative test, in collaboration with the Burnet Institute, aims to distinguish active infections from previously treated cases, addressing a critical public health challenge amid rising syphilis rates. The funding will enable Atomo to leverage its existing commercial channels and expand its presence in the consumer market, building on its success with the HIV Self-Test.

For further insights into AU:AT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.