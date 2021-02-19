Markets
ATNX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, shares of Athenex Inc (Symbol: ATNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.15, changing hands as low as $12.09 per share. Athenex Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Athenex Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ATNX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.63 per share, with $15.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.20.

