Atmus Filtration reports Q3 adjusted EPS 61c, consensus 49c

November 08, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $403.7M, consensus $403.41M. “I am proud of our Atmus team for continuously providing our customers with technology leading products. We delivered another quarter of solid financial results despite challenging market conditions,” said Steph Disher, CEO of Atmus. “Continued momentum in our growth strategy, along with executing cash returns to shareholders, underscores our focus on building long-term shareholder value.”

