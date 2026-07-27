Atlassian’s AI Pivot Is Starting to Challenge Wall Street’s Bear Case

Few software names have been hit as hard by the market's artificial intelligence (AI) anxiety this year as Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM). The company behind popular workplace tools Jira and Confluence has seen its shares fall roughly 45% year to date, dragged down by fears that AI coding tools will make much of what it does redundant.

But that story is starting to look increasingly at odds with what the business is actually doing. Like many of its peers, far from being disrupted, Atlassian has actually been quietly repositioning itself at the center of how AI gets used inside software teams, and the stock has been grinding higher since April as a result.

With the company due to report earnings in early August, and several analysts calling for significant upside from current levels, Atlassian’s setup ahead of the print looks more compelling than the bearish AI narrative suggests.

AI May Be Helping Atlassian More Than Hurting It

The single biggest fear hanging over Atlassian is that AI agents capable of writing code and resolving tickets will erode demand for its products. It's a reasonable worry on the surface, and it made sense earlier this year, but it’s already starting to look outdated.

Rather than being replaced by AI, the company has been positioning Jira as the coordination layer within which AI agents operate. AI agents can handle plenty of individual tasks. Still, they can't replicate everything a full platform brings to the table, from managing complex workflows to coordinating large teams across a development lifecycle. Someone still has to orchestrate all those agents, and Atlassian wants to be where that happens.

The early evidence suggests it's landing, with adoption of the company's Rovo AI platform gathering pace all year. Crucially, that adoption is showing up alongside durable, contractually-backed growth in Atlassian’s underlying business rather than instead of it, which is the opposite of what the disruption thesis would predict.

Atlassian’s Valuation No Longer Looks Like the Problem

The valuation reset is another major part of the case. After a punishing multi-month sell-off, Atlassian now trades at valuations far below what they were just last year.

On several measures, including price-to-sales and price-to-free-cash-flow, the stock sits well below its recent historical range, helped largely by the shares falling more than 80% since their 2021 peak. For a company still pricing record revenue numbers and reporting accelerating growth in recent quarters, that's a big disconnect. The market has effectively repriced Atlassian as though its growth days are behind it, while the underlying figures suggest the opposite is true.

The Recovery Is Starting to Look More Durable

The market has quietly started to change its mind. Atlassian bottomed at a multi-year low in April and has since climbed more than 50% off that level.

That recovery hasn't come out of nowhere, with the company beating analyst expectations in its earnings reports along the way, which has helped rebuild the credibility that the AI panic had stripped away. A stock putting in a series of higher lows while consistently exceeding forecasts is usually telling you something, and here it suggests the smart money has been accumulating Atlassian at a discount while the wider market has been writing it off.

That combination, an improving technical picture backed by real fundamental momentum, is exactly the kind of setup that tends to precede a sustained move rather than a short-lived bounce.

Earnings Will Decide Whether the Rebound Has Legs

This still puts the pressure on Atlassian going into next month’s report. It has to prove its AI momentum is translating into revenue that can justify the stock’s continued recovery, while reassuring investors that the cost of building out all that AI capability isn't about to spiral out of control.

Atlassian currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with an average price target near $139, implying significant upside from recent trading levels. While several firms have reiterated bullish ratings recently, others are more cautious. Bank of America, for instance, holds only a Neutral rating on the stock. Tellingly, though, even its recently refreshed price target sits comfortably above where Atlassian’s shares currently trade, which underlines just how much bad news is already baked into the price.

That's ultimately what makes the risk-reward look so appealing here. With the stock trading below even the more cautious targets on the street, the downside appears limited while the upside, should the AI pivot keep delivering, is considerable. For investors willing to look past a narrative that the company itself keeps disproving, Atlassian heading into earnings looks like a rare chance to buy a quality business while it's still deeply out of favor.

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