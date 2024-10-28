Atlas Pearls Ltd Urges Caution in Preliminary AGM Presentation

Atlas Pearls Ltd (AU:ATP) has released an update.

Atlas Pearls Ltd has issued a presentation for its Annual General Meeting, emphasizing that the information is preliminary and advising potential investors to conduct their own analyses. The company disclaims any liability for inaccuracies or incompleteness in the presentation, underscoring the importance of independent review by the public.

