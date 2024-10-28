News & Insights

Atlas Global Completes Subsidiary Sales Amid Restructuring

October 28, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Silver Phoenix Resources (TSE:ATL) has released an update.

Atlas Global Brands has successfully completed the sale of its subsidiaries, AgMedica Biosciences and GreenSeal Nursery, as part of its restructuring process under creditor protection. The transaction, approved by the court, involved Decibel Cannabis Company acquiring all shares of these entities, ensuring the continuation of operations.

