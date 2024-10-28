Atlas Global Completes Subsidiary Sales Amid Restructuring

Silver Phoenix Resources (TSE:ATL) has released an update.

Atlas Global Brands has successfully completed the sale of its subsidiaries, AgMedica Biosciences and GreenSeal Nursery, as part of its restructuring process under creditor protection. The transaction, approved by the court, involved Decibel Cannabis Company acquiring all shares of these entities, ensuring the continuation of operations.

For further insights into TSE:ATL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.