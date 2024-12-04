News & Insights

Stocks

Atlas Arteria Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

December 04, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atlas Arteria has announced a change in the securities interests of its director, Hugh Wehby, who has acquired 178,542 Restricted Stapled Securities and 111,111 Rights as part of the company’s incentive plans. These awards are designed to compensate Mr. Wehby for incentives forfeited from his previous employer. This move underlines Atlas Arteria’s commitment to aligning leadership interests with company performance.

For further insights into AU:ALX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAQAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.