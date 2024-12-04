Atlas Arteria Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria has announced a change in the securities interests of its director, Hugh Wehby, who has acquired 178,542 Restricted Stapled Securities and 111,111 Rights as part of the company’s incentive plans. These awards are designed to compensate Mr. Wehby for incentives forfeited from his previous employer. This move underlines Atlas Arteria’s commitment to aligning leadership interests with company performance.

