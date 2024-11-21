Atlantis Glory Appoints New Leadership with Edward Liang

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Atlantis Glory ( (AGLY) ) has provided an announcement.
On November 15, 2024, the Company announced a significant leadership change, appointing Mr. YUM Edward Liang Hsien as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, succeeding Ms. CHENG Sau Heung. With a solid background in finance and leadership roles at major institutions like HSBC and the Bank of Montreal, Mr. YUM brings extensive expertise in asset management and strategic growth, promising to drive the company’s development and enhance shareholder value.
