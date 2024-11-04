News & Insights

Atlantic Lithium's Shareholding Shift and Project Progress

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium has announced a significant change in its substantial shareholding, with Assore International Holdings increasing its stake to 30.56% following a successful equity placement. This development marks an important step for the company as it advances its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, poised to become one of the largest spodumene concentrate mines globally. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity given the project’s potential and the company’s strategic moves in the lithium market.

