Atlantic Lithium Secures Funding for Ewoyaa Project

October 24, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium has announced a A$9 million equity placement to fund its Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, aiming to advance towards the final investment decision. The placement, issued at A$0.23 per share, includes significant participation from its largest shareholder, Assore International Holdings, and company directors. This funding move highlights Atlantic Lithium’s commitment to developing Ghana’s first lithium mine, amid industry-leading production prospects.

