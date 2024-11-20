News & Insights

Atlantic Lithium Highlights Progress at Swiss Mining Conference

November 20, 2024 — 12:30 am EST

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium has announced its participation at the Swiss Mining Institute Conference, where Executive Chairman Neil Herbert will present the company’s progress in advancing Ghana’s first lithium mine. The Ewoyaa Lithium Project aims to produce 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year period, potentially making it one of the world’s largest lithium mines. Investors can access the presentation online for further insights into the company’s promising portfolio across Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

