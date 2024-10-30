News & Insights

Stocks

Atlantic Lithium Announces AGM Amid Ghana Project Progress

October 30, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium Limited, a company focused on developing Ghana’s first lithium mine, has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held in Perth on November 29, 2024. The company is advancing its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project, which is set to become one of the world’s largest spodumene concentrate producers. Shareholders can access AGM materials on Atlantic Lithium’s website.

For further insights into GB:ALL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.