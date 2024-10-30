Atlantic Lithium Announces AGM Amid Ghana Project Progress

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium Limited, a company focused on developing Ghana’s first lithium mine, has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held in Perth on November 29, 2024. The company is advancing its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project, which is set to become one of the world’s largest spodumene concentrate producers. Shareholders can access AGM materials on Atlantic Lithium’s website.

